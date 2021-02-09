Walt Disney Imagineers Partner With Local ABC Networks to Bring “Imagine At Home” Interactive Video Series

Disney’s Imagine From Home is a new video series where Disney Park fans can work alongside Imagineers on fun art projects from the comfort of their own home and will soon debut on connected apps tied to local ABC affiliates, on February 12th, according to ABC7.

What’s Happening:

an interactive video series where fans of all ages can create drawings and art projects alongside Walt Disney Imagineers inspired by beloved Disney attractions. Imagineers share their skills and passion by showing you step-by-step how to draw or make something using materials you can find around your house.

From building an R2 droid out of a soap bottle to creating a Small World cardboard toy to drawing Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, be inspired and get creative to make each project your own and make new Disney memories.

The series will be available to stream across the connected TV apps, available on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, or AndroidTV, on February 12th.

Gather supplies now, based on the episode described, in advance of the debut: