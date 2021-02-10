Cesar Millan Returns to National Geographic with 10-Part Series “Cesar’s Way” Premiering in August

by | Feb 10, 2021 10:00 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Famed dog behavior expert Cesar Millan is coming back to National Geographic this summer with an all new series, currently titled Caesar’s Way. The show follows Millan as he helps dogs and their human families make lasting and positive adjustments in the middle of these challenging times.

What’s Happening:

  • National Geographic has announced the highly anticipated return of dog behavior expert Cesar Millan with a new 10-part series coming this summer.
  • Cesar’s Way—the show’s working title—is set to premiere in August with new episodes airing on Fridays at 9/8c on National Geographic Channel, followed by an encore Sundays at 9/8c on Nat Geo WILD.
  • In the new series, Cesar opens the gates to the famed Dog Psychology Center, his California ranch retreat for dogs. Here he transforms canines—and families—one case at a time, working to make the world a better place.
  • Cesar’s Way is the perfect series for pet owners across America—new and old! Even through troubled times, Cesar constantly overcomes obstacles, instilling faith in disgruntled pet owners.

Synopsis:

  • As humans face a world never seen before, they have turned to four-legged friends as a way to console, bringing harmony and peace to their homes. In fact, dog adoptions are hitting record highs over the past year, with some cities reporting a 90% rise in adoption rates. However, with great power comes great responsibility, and sometimes more pooches can cause more problems. Many rescue dogs can come from a troubled past resulting in unknown trust issues, which can be difficult for new owners.
  • Cesar’s Way showcases Cesar Millan as he takes on the most challenging cases yet, treating a host of new canine behavioral issues impacted by well-intentioned but impulsive owners.

What They’re Saying:

  • Janet Han Vissering, SVP Unscripted Development, Production, Nature, at National Geographic: “Cesar is a huge part of the Nat Geo family, and we are so excited to have him back home. It’s especially important given the timeliness of this series and the amount of pet owners in need of Cesar’s positivity and can-do attitude. His heartwarming transformations are absolutely inspiring.”

Creative Team:

  • Cesar’s Way is produced by Leepson Bounds Entertainment for National Geographic.
  • For Leepson Bounds, executive producers are:
    • David Leepson
    • Jane Mun
    • Roger Roddy
    • Aaron Rice
  • For National Geographic, executive producer is Breanna Hoepner
  • Senior vice president of unscripted development and production is Janet Han Vissering
 
 
