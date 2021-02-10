Disney’s “The Wish Effect” Make-A-Wish Video Series Continues with Violet Meeting Mickey Mouse at Disneyland

Disney has released a new episode of The Wish Effect, their YouTube series highlighting Make-A-Wish recipients who wished for unique Disney experiences. In this new video, a girl named Violet shares her wish from 2013 where she got a special moment with Mickey Mouse.

What’s Happening:

Disney has released a new episode of The Wish Effect titled “Violet Finds Her Voice After Meeting Mickey Mouse.”

In addition to the new episode, Disney fans can learn more about Violet and her family through a story on the Disney Parks Blog.

. Now 10-years-old, Violet talks with Disneyland

She can also be seen in the video unboxing a Hasbro Animatronic The Child from Star Wars : The Mandalorian .

. Be on the lookout for more inspiring stories from Disney’s The Wish Effect in partnership with Make-A-Wish