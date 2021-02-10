Disney’s “The Wish Effect” Make-A-Wish Video Series Continues with Violet Meeting Mickey Mouse at Disneyland

Disney has released a new episode of The Wish Effect, their YouTube series highlighting Make-A-Wish recipients who wished for unique Disney experiences. In this new video, a girl named Violet shares her wish from 2013 where she got a special moment with Mickey Mouse.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has released a new episode of The Wish Effect titled “Violet Finds Her Voice After Meeting Mickey Mouse.”
- In addition to the new episode, Disney fans can learn more about Violet and her family through a story on the Disney Parks Blog.
- Now 10-years-old, Violet talks with Disneyland Ambassador Rafa Barron about how her wish at Disneyland inspired her to become more outspoken and participate in Make-A-Wish charity events.
- She can also be seen in the video unboxing a Hasbro Animatronic The Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian.
- Be on the lookout for more inspiring stories from Disney’s The Wish Effect in partnership with Make-A-Wish.