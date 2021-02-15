Walt Disney World Salutes U.S. Military Personnel With Special Theme Park Ticket Offer, Continues Special Resort Offer

by | Feb 15, 2021 3:48 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Walt Disney World is saluting U.S. Military Personnel by offering promotional theme park tickets, allowing members of the U.S. Military special offers on a 4 or 5-Day Disney Military Promotional Ticket.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Destinations continues to honor active-duty and retired members of the U.S. military with special offers on theme park admissions and resort stays at Walt Disney World Resort for most dates in 2021.
  • 4-Day and 5-Day Disney Military Promotional Tickets are available for eligible guests to purchase at U.S. Military Bases and Walt Disney World Resort theme park windows. A Memory Maker product offer is also available for purchase.
  • Members of the U.S. Military can choose between a 4-Day or 5-Day Disney Military Promotional Ticket. The promotional tickets below are available for purchase:
    • 5-Day Military Promotional Tickets
      • Purchase now through December 17, 2021
      • With the Park Hopper Option: $315 plus tax
      • With the Park Hopper Plus Option (for travel beginning March 7, 2021): $345 plus tax
    • 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets
      • Purchase now through December 17, 2021
      • With the Park Hopper Option: $296 plus tax
      • With the Park Hopper Plus Option (for travel beginning March 7, 2021): $326 plus tax
    • Receive admission for 4 or 5 days when you visit during the period from February 15, 2021 through December 17, 2021.
    • Both a theme park reservation via the Disney Park Pass system and valid theme park ticket for the same park on the same date are required for each person in your party ages 3 and up. Reservations are limited and subject to availability.
  • Military Guests can also purchase the Memory Maker product for a special price of $98 through December 17, 2021.
  • As a reminder, 2021 Military Promotional Resort Room Only reservations and Basic Packages are also available for eligible guests through the Disney Reservation Center.
  • Members of the U.S. military can enjoy great rates at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels for stays most nights January 1, 2021 through December 17, 2021 when booked by December 17, 2021
    • Offer excludes the following Disney Resort hotels:
      • The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
      • Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
      • Disney’s Riviera Resort
    • Offer excludes the following room types:
      • 3-bedroom villas
      • Suites in Moderate and Deluxe Resort hotels
      • Campsites
      • Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
      • The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
      • Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed