Walt Disney World Salutes U.S. Military Personnel With Special Theme Park Ticket Offer, Continues Special Resort Offer

Walt Disney World is saluting U.S. Military Personnel by offering promotional theme park tickets, allowing members of the U.S. Military special offers on a 4 or 5-Day Disney Military Promotional Ticket.

What’s Happening:

Disney Destinations continues to honor active-duty and retired members of the U.S. military with special offers on theme park admissions and resort stays at Walt Disney World Resort

4-Day and 5-Day Disney Military Promotional Tickets are available for eligible guests to purchase at U.S. Military Bases and Walt Disney World Resort theme park windows. A Memory Maker product offer is also available for purchase.

Members of the U.S. Military can choose between a 4-Day or 5-Day Disney Military Promotional Ticket. The promotional tickets below are available for purchase: 5-Day Military Promotional Tickets Purchase now through December 17, 2021 With the Park Hopper Option: $315 plus tax With the Park Hopper Plus Option (for travel beginning March 7, 2021): $345 plus tax 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets Purchase now through December 17, 2021 With the Park Hopper Option: $296 plus tax With the Park Hopper Plus Option (for travel beginning March 7, 2021): $326 plus tax Receive admission for 4 or 5 days when you visit during the period from February 15, 2021 through December 17, 2021. Both a theme park reservation via the Disney Park Pass system and valid theme park ticket for the same park on the same date are required for each person in your party ages 3 and up. Reservations are limited and subject to availability.

Military Guests can also purchase the Memory Maker product for a special price of $98 through December 17, 2021.

As a reminder, 2021 Military Promotional Resort Room Only reservations and Basic Packages are also available for eligible guests through the Disney Reservation Center.

Members of the U.S. military can enjoy great rates at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels for stays most nights January 1, 2021 through December 17, 2021 when booked by December 17, 2021 Offer excludes the following Disney Resort hotels: The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort Disney’s Riviera Resort Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas Suites in Moderate and Deluxe Resort hotels Campsites Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.

