Gene Luen Yang and Dike Ruan Set to Return for New Marvel Comics “Shang-Chi” Series

Last year, award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang and rising star artist Dike Ruan transformed the Shang-Chi mythos in a critically-acclaimed new series. Today, Marvel Comics has announced that the incredible team will continue their bold work on the character this May in a new ongoing series. SHANG-CHI #1 will kick off a surprising new journey for Marvel’s greatest fighter as he finds himself on the opposite side of Marvel’s heroes.

After the events of his latest series, Shang-Chi has finally taken his place as the leader of the Five Weapons Society but using an evil secret organization as a force for good won’t be easy.

And it’s about to get a lot harder when Shang-Chi’s fellow super heroes from Spider-Man to the X-Men to the Avengers, start to question his motives!

Don’t miss what happens when Shang-Chi and his newfound family of warriors collide with the Marvel Universe’s biggest heroes!

Through their expansive world-building in their previous series, Yang and Ruan have successfully modernized Shang-Chi for a new age.

Watch out for the next revolutionary story in his saga when SHANG-CHI #1 hits stands in May.

What they’re saying:

Writer Gene Luen Yang: “I'm very, very thankful for all the support that we got for the Shang-Chi miniseries. I mean, the first two issues sold out. I'm thrilled that we get to continue the story of Shang-Chi and his siblings in the Five Weapons Society. We're going to show how Shang-Chi's brand-new role affects the rest of the Marvel Universe. We'll have him interact with old friends and new foes… and even old friends who become new foes. Dike Ruan and I are already hard at work. The stuff I've seen from Dike so far has been his best yet.”

