Hulu Sets Cast for new Series “Conversations with Friends”

After giving it a straight-to-series order in the summer, Hulu has announced four series regulars for their upcoming new drama series Conversations with Friends.

. Newcomer Alison Oliver will star alongside Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke for Element Pictures and Lenny Abrahamson’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s award-winning debut novel.

Following the international success of Normal People , the award-winning production company Element Pictures will collaborate again with Lenny Abrahamson and Alice Birch on the 12-episode series.

An Oscar and Emmy nominee, Abrahamson will direct alongside Leanne Welham.

Emmy-nominee Alice Birch will write with Mark O’Halloran, Meadhbh McHugh and Susan Soon He Stanton.

Alison Oliver, an emerging talent from Lir Academy (whose graduates also include Normal People’s Paul Mescal) will play Frances.

Sasha Lane (American Honey, The Miseducation of Cameron Post) will star as Bobbi.

Joe Alwyn (The Favourite, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, Mary Queen of Scots) will star as Nick.

Jemima Kirke (Sex Education, Girls) will star as Melissa.

follows Frances, a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin. It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa, and older writer, who is fascinated by the pair. Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick, a handsome but reserved actor. While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear. Production will begin this year in Dublin, Belfast, and international locations yet to be confirmed. The series is scheduled to premiere in 2022 on Hulu in the US and premiere on BBC Three and air on BBC One in the UK.

