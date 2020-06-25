Hulu Orders Series From “Normal People” Author Sally Rooney, “Conversations With Friends”

Following the success of the hit, Normal People, Hulu has given Sally Rooney’s series Conversations with Friends a straight-to-series order, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, Normal People is an exquisite, modern love story about how one person can unexpectedly change another person's life and about how complicated intimacy can be. It follows Marianne and Connell over several years—both from a small west of Ireland town, but from very different backgrounds—as they embark on an on-again/off-again romance that starts at school and continues through college, testing their relationship as they explore different versions of themselves.

is an exquisite, modern love story about how one person can unexpectedly change another person's life and about how complicated intimacy can be. It follows Marianne and Connell over several years—both from a small west of Ireland town, but from very different backgrounds—as they embark on an on-again/off-again romance that starts at school and continues through college, testing their relationship as they explore different versions of themselves. Due to the success of this series, as well as the social media presence it has garnered making stars of Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, Hulu has made a straight-to-series order for another of Rooney’s works, Conversations with Friends.

The BBC committed to the series back in February and Hulu Conversations with Friends follows two female college students in Dublin who forge an unexpected, strange and sexually charged relationship with an older married couple, which results in a complicated pair of love triangles that upends their lives.

follows two female college students in Dublin who forge an unexpected, strange and sexually charged relationship with an older married couple, which results in a complicated pair of love triangles that upends their lives. Lenny Abrahamson, who also helmed Normal People, will also direct Conversations with Friends with Alice Birch as the lead writer.

What They’re Saying: