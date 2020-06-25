Hulu Orders Series From “Normal People” Author Sally Rooney, “Conversations With Friends”

by | Jun 25, 2020 3:31 PM Pacific Time

Following the success of the hit, Normal People, Hulu has given Sally Rooney’s series Conversations with Friends a straight-to-series order, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, Normal People is an exquisite, modern love story about how one person can unexpectedly change another person's life and about how complicated intimacy can be. It follows Marianne and Connell over several years—both from a small west of Ireland town, but from very different backgrounds—as they embark on an on-again/off-again romance that starts at school and continues through college, testing their relationship as they explore different versions of themselves.
  • Due to the success of this series, as well as the social media presence it has garnered making stars of Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, Hulu has made a straight-to-series order for another of Rooney’s works, Conversations with Friends.
  • The BBC committed to the series back in February and Hulu has boarded the 12-part show. Conversations with Friends follows two female college students in Dublin who forge an unexpected, strange and sexually charged relationship with an older married couple, which results in a complicated pair of love triangles that upends their lives.
  • Lenny Abrahamson, who also helmed Normal People, will also direct Conversations with Friends with Alice Birch as the lead writer.

What They’re Saying:

  • Beatrice Springborn, VP Content at Hulu: “Sally Rooney perfectly and beautifully captures the complicated dynamics of relationships in her stories. After bringing that to life in Normal People to an overwhelmingly positive response, we are honored to do the same with Conversations with Friends. We are excited to continue our creative partnership with Sally, Element Pictures, Lenny and the BBC, which has been a dream collaboration.”
  • Executive producer Ed Guiney: “We loved working with Hulu on Normal People – they are an inspiring and very talented team and all of us at Element are delighted to be partnering with them again, alongside our friends at the BBC, on the screen adaptation of Sally Rooney’s incredible first novel, Conversations with Friends.

 
 
