Marvel Has Revealed Cover Variants for the “Heroes Reborn” Series by Jeffrey Veregge

Marvel has revealed cover variants coming to the Heroes Reborn series by Jeffrey Veregge and they look incredible.

Marvel has revealed some incredible cover variants coming to Heroes Reborn by Jeffrey Veregge. There will be a variant for each issue in the series.

Crafted by Super Hero masterminds writer Jason Aaron and artist Ed McGuiness, this series will present a world without the Avengers where the Squadron Supreme had to rise up to take their place.

The covers will give readers a unique view of the new Marvel Universe with the artwork of characters like Hyperion, Blur, Doctor Spectrum, and more.

Jeffrey Veregge, Artist, Writer: "My first real encounter with Squadron Supreme as a reader came back in the late '90s with the immortal storytellers Kurt Busiek and George Perez and their run on the Avengers. Knowing all who have worked with these characters before me and the history of Squadron Supreme made this opportunity truly special. Being able to share their stories in the same spirit and voice as my ancestors for today's audience is not only an honor as a Native American storyteller, but as a comic book fan as well."

You can check out the variant covers released by Marvel below.

Heroes Reborn #1 – 5/5

#1 – 5/5 Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Ed McGuinness

Variant Cover by Jeffrey Veregge

Heroes Reborn #2 – 5/12

#2 – 5/12 Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Dale Keown and Ed McGuinness

Variant Cover by Jeffrey Veregge

Heroes Reborn #3 – 5/19

#3 – 5/19 Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Federico Vicentini and Ed McGuinness

Variant Cover by Jeffrey Veregge