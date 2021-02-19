“GMA” Guest List: Linsey Davis, Eddie Murphy and More to Appear Week of February 22nd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 22nd-27th. The show will welcome actors, chefs and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, actors and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of February 22-27:
- Monday, February 22
- Arsenio Hall (Coming 2 America)
- Jamie Kern Lima (Believe IT)
- Cooking with Jake Cohen
- Tuesday, February 23
- Katrina Adams (Own the Arena)
- Cooking with Carolina Gelen
- Linsey Davis (Stay This Way Forever)
- Wednesday, February 24
- Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon)
- Cooking with Chef Dan Souza
- Thursday, February 25
- Eddie Murphy & Bella Murphy (Coming 2 America)
- Cooking with Chef Melissa King
- Friday, February 26
- Matt de la Peña & Christian Robinson (Milo Imagines the World)
- Saturday, February 27
- Binge This! with Lola Ogunnaike
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.