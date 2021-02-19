“GMA” Guest List: Linsey Davis, Eddie Murphy and More to Appear Week of February 22nd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 22nd-27th. The show will welcome actors, chefs and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, actors and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 22-27:

Monday, February 22 Arsenio Hall ( Coming 2 America ) Jamie Kern Lima ( Believe IT ) Cooking with Jake Cohen

Tuesday, February 23 Katrina Adams ( Own the Arena ) Cooking with Carolina Gelen Linsey Davis ( Stay This Way Forever )

Wednesday, February 24 Kelly Marie Tran ( Raya and the Last Dragon Cooking with Chef Dan Souza

Thursday, February 25 Eddie Murphy & Bella Murphy ( Coming 2 America ) Cooking with Chef Melissa King

Friday, February 26 Matt de la Peña & Christian Robinson ( Milo Imagines the World )

Saturday, February 27 Binge This! with Lola Ogunnaike Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



