Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 22-26:
- Monday, February 22
- Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
- Teyonah Parris (WandaVision)
- Musical Guest Passenger
- Tuesday, February 23
- Senator Bernie Sanders
- Soleil Moon Frye (Kid 90)
- Musical Guest Lord Huron
- Wednesday, February 24
- Jennifer Connelly (Snowpiercer)
- Kevin Garnett (KG: A to Z: An Uncensored Encyclopedia of Life, Basketball, and Everything in Between)
- Musical Guest Tobe Nwigwe
- Thursday, February 25
- Michael Peña (Tom and Jerry)
- Musical Guest Ava Max
- Friday, February 26
- (TBD)
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.