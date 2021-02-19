“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Hugh Grant, Senator Bernie Sanders and More to Appear Week of February 22nd

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy guest appearances by celebrity actors along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm EST on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 22-26:

Monday, February 22 Hugh Grant ( The Undoing ) Teyonah Parris ( WandaVision ) Musical Guest Passenger

Tuesday, February 23 Senator Bernie Sanders Soleil Moon Frye ( Kid 90 ) Musical Guest Lord Huron

Wednesday, February 24 Jennifer Connelly ( Snowpiercer ) Kevin Garnett ( KG: A to Z: An Uncensored Encyclopedia of Life, Basketball, and Everything in Between ) Musical Guest Tobe Nwigwe

Thursday, February 25 Michael Peña ( Tom and Jerry ) Musical Guest Ava Max

Friday, February 26 (TBD)



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.