Learn to Draw Baby Tuk Tuk from “Raya and the Last Dragon” with Lead Animator Malcon Pierce

We are just a couple of weeks away from the release of Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters and Disney+ Premier Access. To celebrate, lead animator Malcon Pierce shared a tutorial on how to draw the adorable Baby Tuk Tuk from the upcoming film.

shopDisney shared a 10-minute tutorial on how to draw Baby Tuk Tuk from Raya and the Last Dragon .

. Head Animator Malcon Pierce, who served as a lead animator on the film, shows Disney fans how to create the character.

Check out the video below

Raya and the Last Dragon will debut in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access March 5.

About Raya and the Last Dragon:

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

The cast:

Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of the intrepid warrior Raya

Awkwafina as the legendary dragon, Sisu

Gemma Chan as Raya’s nemesis, Namaari

Daniel Dae Kim as Raya’s visionary father, Benja

Sandra Oh as Namaari’s powerful mother, Virana

Benedict Wong as Tong, a formidable giant

Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur

Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi

Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya’s best friend and trusty steed

Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon

Patti Harrison as the chief of the Tail land

Ross Butler as chief of the Spine land