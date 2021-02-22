ACC Network to Present Virtual Roundtable “ACC Unite: No Struggle, No Progress”

by | Feb 22, 2021 11:39 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

As part of ESPN’s ongoing celebration of Black HIstory Always, ACC Network will air a one-hour broadcast ACC Unite: No Struggle, No Progress.

What’s Happening:

  • As part of ESPN’s celebration of “Black History Always,” and in conjunction with the ACC’s Unity Week, ACC Network will air ACC Unite: No Struggle, No Progress tonight at 7 pm ET.
  • The one-hour virtual roundtable hosted by Dalen Cuff will examine how the social justice struggle has manifested itself in society, what progress needs to be made and the path forward.
  • Roundtable guests from each of the ACC’s 15 institutions include trailblazers who broke the color barrier, coaches, administrators and student-athletes who have been leaders in the fight for social justice and racial equality.

Featured Guests in Tonight’s Roundtable:

  • Charlie Davies: Former Boston College midfielder on the men’s soccer team (2004-06) and US National Team member; father was an immigrant from Gambia
  • Darien Rencher: Clemson running back; 2020 Disney Spirit Award winner
  • Marissa Young: Duke softball head coach; one of two Black softball coaches in the Power 5
  • Leonard Hamilton: Florida State head men’s basketball coach; three-time ACC Coach of the Year
  • Eddie McAshan: First Black football player at Georgia Tech; three-year starting quarterback (1970-72); first Black quarterback to start at a major southeastern university
  • Wade Houston: First Black scholarship basketball player at Louisville (1963-66); first Black head coach at an SEC school (Tennessee) in 1989
  • Ray Bellamy: First Black scholarship athlete at Miami as a wide receiver on the football team (1968-69); first Black student body president (1971)
  • Brianna Pinto: Midfielder on the North Carolina women’s soccer team (2018-20); third overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft; three-time all-ACC selection
  • Grant Gibson: NC State offensive lineman; grandfather is Harvey Gantt – first Black mayor of Charlotte and first Black person to attend Clemson
  • Devereaux Peters: Forward on the Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Team (2007-12); third overall pick in the in the 2012 WNBA Draft; two-time WNBA Champion
  • Chinaza Ndee: Pitt volleyball senior captain; first team all-ACC
  • Etan Thomas: former center on the Syracuse basketball team (1996-2000); 12th overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft
  • Carla Williams: Athletics Director at Virginia, first Black female athletic director at a Power 5 school (2017); 2019 Women’s Leaders in Sports Administrator of the Year
  • Jerry Gaines: first Black athlete at Virginia Tech (1967); program record holder in the 120-yard high hurdles
  • Michael DeShields: former defender on Wake Forest’s men’s soccer team (2017-19); fifth overall selection in the 2021 MLS Draft
 
 
