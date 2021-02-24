Get an Up-Close Look at Artifacts from Genovia in D23’s Walt Disney Archives Series “Unsee Artifacts,” showcasing props from “The Princess Diaries”

D23 has released their second episode of Unseen Artifacts, a YouTube series that showcases some of the props in the collection of The Walt Disney Archives. In this second installment, fans of The Princess Diaries and its sequel are in for a royal treat.
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans can get an up-close look at some artifacts from the kingdom of Genovia in a new episode of D23’s Unseen Artifacts, hosted by Rick Lorentz.
- In this second episode, Rick showcases props from The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, both of which are streaming on Disney+.
- Props from The Princess Diaries include:
- Princess Mia’s diary, filled in with journal entries including plot points from the sequel
- Fat Louie’s crown, case and pillow
- Propr from The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement include:
- Mia’s coronation crown
- Mia’s coronation orb
- In addition, Rick showcases three marionettes, which he explains the Walt Disney Archives almost didn’t keep. They were made by Scott Land for the first film, but the sequence was cut (available as an extra on Disney+). Director Gary Marshall filmed another scene with them in the sequel, which also ended up on the cutting room floor.
- This episode of Unseen Artifacts features a guest, Digital Producer Holly Brobst, who talks about her role photographing items like the ones featured in this episode for use in books, magazines and websites.
- Check out the full episode below.