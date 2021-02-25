D23’s “Inside Disney” Podcast To Add “Good Morning America’s” Tony Morrison as Third Host

D23’s Inside Disney podcast is welcoming a new host to the mix with Good Morning America’s Tony Morrison, who has an already storied career with the Walt Disney Company.
What’s Happening:
- Tony Morrison has been named as the third co-host of the D23 Inside Disney Podcast, adding to his long list of achievements while at the Walt Disney Company.
- Currently, he is the Senior Social Media Producer at Good Morning America overseeing the social and digital strategy for America’s #1 morning show. A two-time Emmy Award winner and multiple GLAAD Media Award honoree, Tony has led projects for Walt Disney Studios, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Disney Parks Products & Experiences and internally, for Disney Enterprise Diversity & Inclusion.
- Tony became part of the Disney family at 18 as a PhotoPass photographer at Magic Kingdom, moving on to other roles at Walt Disney World Resort, from Disney Photo Imaging to Parks Operations and The Disney Event Group, before moving to New York City to produce for ABC News and, eventually, to his current role at GMA, where he recently celebrated five years of making TV magic.
- Tony joins current hosts Sheri Alzeerah and Jeffrey R. Epstein.
- Together, the trio will allow listeners to Get the inside scoop on all the latest Disney news and hear from the talented people who are making it all happen. From the fascinating talents in front of the camera to the creative minds behind the scenes, they take listeners Inside Disney.
- Listeners can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and TuneIn.