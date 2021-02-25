Peppa Pig Theme Park To Open Near LEGOLAND Florida in 2022

LEGOLAND Florida is getting some new neighbors in the form of the characters from the popular Peppa Pig series, as it was announced today that the Peppa Pig Theme Park is coming to the Winter Haven, FL resort area in 2022.

What’s Happening:

Opening in 2022, families will squeal with delight as they jump into the playful world of Peppa Pig for an unforgettable day of adventure! Peppa Pig Theme Park has been designed to be the ultimate day for little ones, and the all-new standalone park will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and water play areas – complete with “muddy puddles” of course – and fun live shows daily, all based on instantly recognizable locations from the globally popular brand. Families will meet Peppa and her friends as they snort, giggle and play to build their family’s first theme park memories together.

Ride and attraction details for the new Central Florida theme park will be announced this summer. When Peppa Pig Theme Park opens in 2022 in Winter Haven, FL, it will be a separately ticketed theme park. Annual Passes to Peppa Pig Theme Park will be available as standalone memberships or inclusive passes that will also grant admission to LEGOLAND Theme Park

The new Peppa Pig Theme Park follows successful launches by Merlin Entertainments of four Peppa Pig World of Play indoor attractions in China and North America as well as two Peppa Lands in Gardaland in Italy and Heide Park in Germany, under a multi-territory licensing agreement with Hasbro.

Peppa Pig is one of the world’s leading pre-school brand properties with over 1,000 licensees across 60 countries. The popular television programme is broadcast in 180 territories in 40 different languages. The US is a key market for the Peppa Pig brand.

Fans and parents of future “little piggies” can be among the first to hear the big news by signing up for the Peppa Pig Theme Park emails on PeppaPigThemePark.com/Florida

