Peppa Pig Theme Park To Open Near LEGOLAND Florida in 2022

by | Feb 25, 2021 10:37 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

LEGOLAND Florida is getting some new neighbors in the form of the characters from the popular Peppa Pig series, as it was announced today that the Peppa Pig Theme Park is coming to the Winter Haven, FL resort area in 2022.

What’s Happening:

  • Opening in 2022, families will squeal with delight as they jump into the playful world of Peppa Pig for an unforgettable day of adventure! Peppa Pig Theme Park has been designed to be the ultimate day for little ones, and the all-new standalone park will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and water play areas – complete with “muddy puddles” of course – and fun live shows daily, all based on instantly recognizable locations from the globally popular brand. Families will meet Peppa and her friends as they snort, giggle and play to build their family’s first theme park memories together.
  • Ride and attraction details for the new Central Florida theme park will be announced this summer. When Peppa Pig Theme Park opens in 2022 in Winter Haven, FL, it will be a separately ticketed theme park. Annual Passes to Peppa Pig Theme Park will be available as standalone memberships or inclusive passes that will also grant admission to LEGOLAND Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park and other regional Merlin Entertainments attractions.
  • The new Peppa Pig Theme Park follows successful launches by Merlin Entertainments of four Peppa Pig World of Play indoor attractions in China and North America as well as two Peppa Lands in Gardaland in Italy and Heide Park in Germany, under a multi-territory licensing agreement with Hasbro.
  • Peppa Pig is one of the world’s leading pre-school brand properties with over 1,000 licensees across 60 countries. The popular television programme is broadcast in 180 territories in 40 different languages. The US is a key market for the Peppa Pig brand.
  • Fans and parents of future “little piggies” can be among the first to hear the big news by signing up for the Peppa Pig Theme Park emails on PeppaPigThemePark.com/Florida

What They’re Saying:

  • Merlin’s Group Chief Development Officer Mark Fisher: “As one of the world leaders in location-based entertainment we are delighted to be creating this first-ever theme park dedicated to the wonderful world of Peppa Pig. We have already had great success with our immersive Peppa Pig World of Play attractions both here in the US and in Asia. Working with our partners at Hasbro, we are excited to be taking the next step in creating this fully immersive theme park, which will bring to life even more of the sights, sounds and experiences that family audiences know and love so much from Peppa’s world. It’s guaranteed to be a truly memorable day out for families and something to really look forward to visiting.”
  • Matt Proulx, Vice President of Location Based Entertainment, Hasbro: “We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with the team at Merlin to open the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida. With a keen understanding of the Peppa Pig brand, we’re excited to see how Merlin brings the snorts and muddy puddles to life for our youngest fans. We can’t wait for fans from all over to come to Florida to enjoy their favorite piggies.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed