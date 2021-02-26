“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Eddie Murphy, Daisy Ridley and More to Appear Week of March 1st

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 1-5:

Monday, March 1 Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall ( Coming 2 America ) Alan S. Kim ( Minari ) Musical Guest Madison Beer

Tuesday, March 23 Charles Barkley ( Inside the NBA ) Mads Mikkelsen ( Another Round ) Musical Guest Davido

Wednesday, March 24 Daisy Ridley ( Chaos Walking ) Justice Smith ( Generation ) Musical Guest Ashe feat. Finneas

Thursday, March 25 Sacha Baron Cohen ( The Trial of the Chicago 7 , Borat Subsequent Moviefilm ) Wesley Snipes ( Coming 2 America ) Musical Guest Charlotte Lawrence

Friday, March 26 (TBD)



