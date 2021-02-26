This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy guest appearances by celebrity actors along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm EST on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 1-5:
- Monday, March 1
- Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall (Coming 2 America)
- Alan S. Kim (Minari)
- Musical Guest Madison Beer
- Tuesday, March 23
- Charles Barkley (Inside the NBA)
- Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round)
- Musical Guest Davido
- Wednesday, March 24
- Daisy Ridley (Chaos Walking)
- Justice Smith (Generation)
- Musical Guest Ashe feat. Finneas
- Thursday, March 25
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- Wesley Snipes (Coming 2 America)
- Musical Guest Charlotte Lawrence
- Friday, March 26
- (TBD)
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.