“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Eddie Murphy to Appear Week of March 1st

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of March 1st. Among those joining for a virtual or on location appearance are actors and chefs who will help to celebrate this week’s theme: “Live’s Cooking School: Gadget Edition.”

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, and culinary experts who will be joining in for "Live's Cooking School: Gadget Edition"

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Live with Kelly and Ryan guests for the Week of March 1-5:

Monday, March 1 Steven Yeun ( Minari ) Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple (Air Fryers)

Tuesday, March 2 Catherine Zeta-jones ( Prodigal Son ) Chef Alex Guarnaschelli (Pressure Cooker)

Wednesday, March 3 Arsenio Hall ( Coming 2 America ) Chef Melba Wilson (Cooking with Cast Iron)

Thursday, March 4 Stanley Tucci ( Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy ) Chef Dale Talde (Sous Vide Cooking)

Friday, March 5 Eddie Murphy ( Coming 2 America ) Chef Eric Ripert (Cooking with Small Gadgets)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.