T.I. Not Returning for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Actor and musician Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., better known as T.I., will not be returning as Dave in Marvel’s upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

T.I. played Dave in the first two Ant-Man

films, but will reportedly not be returning for the third. The news comes after the actor/musician and his wife – Tameka Harris, a musician who goes by the name Tiny – have been accused of sexual abuse and other crimes.

The couple used a lawyer to deny the accusations with the following statement: "Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris (Tiny) deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming."

It is unclear if T.I. will not be returning due to the accusations or if the character will simply not be included in the upcoming third film.

