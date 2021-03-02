T.I. Not Returning for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Actor and musician Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., better known as T.I., will not be returning as Dave in Marvel’s upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- T.I. played Dave in the first two Ant-Man films, but will reportedly not be returning for the third.
- The news comes after the actor/musician and his wife – Tameka Harris, a musician who goes by the name Tiny – have been accused of sexual abuse and other crimes.
- The couple used a lawyer to deny the accusations with the following statement:
- "Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris (Tiny) deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming."
- It is unclear if T.I. will not be returning due to the accusations or if the character will simply not be included in the upcoming third film.
More on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania:
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Jonathan Majors also joins the cast at the major Marvel Comics villain Kang the Conqueror.
- Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.