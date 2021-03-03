Disney Is Selling Its Stake in the German Television Network Super RTL

Disney is selling its stake in Super RTL, a German television network owned by both the Walt Disney Company and RTL Group.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter

Super RTL is a German television network aimed at children that launched in April 1995 as a joint venture between Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland and Disney.

Disney withdrew its content from the channel in 2014 with the launch of Disney Channel CSI: Miami, and Bones .

and . Disney has also just recently launched Disney+

The deal is still waiting to be approved by regulatory authorities in Germany and Austria but is expected to go through.