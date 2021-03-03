Disney Is Selling Its Stake in the German Television Network Super RTL

Disney is selling its stake in Super RTL, a German television network owned by both the Walt Disney Company and RTL Group.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter has said that the Walt Disney Company is selling its 50 percent stake in Super RTL to the RTL Group.
- Super RTL is a German television network aimed at children that launched in April 1995 as a joint venture between Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland and Disney.
- Disney withdrew its content from the channel in 2014 with the launch of Disney Channel Germany, which allowed Super RTL to broaden their scope of programming and make them more of a content hub. The channel now has children’s programming during the day with Super RTL Primetime programming featuring shows such as CSI: Miami, and Bones.
- Disney has also just recently launched Disney+ in Germany.
- The deal is still waiting to be approved by regulatory authorities in Germany and Austria but is expected to go through.