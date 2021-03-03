Disney Teaming with Phillips to Improve Healthcare Experiences for Children

Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, and The Walt Disney Company EMEA today announced they are teaming up to test the effects of custom-made animation, including specially-made Disney stories, within Philips Ambient Experience, a solution that integrates architecture, design and enabling technologies, such as dynamic lighting, video projections and sound, to allow patients and staff to personalize their environment to create a relaxing atmosphere.

Philips' clinical research project will commence this summer in six hospitals across Europe and the results of the pilot project will be completed later this year.

It is the first time Disney has collaborated as part of a clinical research project of this kind.

Philips will investigate how Philips Ambient Experience – using a series of animated stories, including some of Disney's most beloved characters – can improve the patient and clinician experience during pediatric MRI procedures.

Philips Ambient Experience will render six pieces of original, stylised Disney animation – created specially by Disney animators for use in hospitals with clinical guidance from Philips – intended to reduce fear and anxiety often felt by a child in the MRI process.

The Disney animation features characters like Mickey Mouse, Ariel, Marvel Star Wars

The goal of the research pilot is to help alleviate children's anxiety, create bonds and improve the staff's ability to carry out their tasks in MRI scanning rooms across six leading European hospitals.

Medical exams like MRI scans can be challenging for many patients, especially children, who are anxious or claustrophobic. Philips Ambient Experience – with 2,000 installations worldwide – helps manage these challenges by creating an engaging, multi-sensorial imaging environment that is welcoming and relaxing.

Patients can personalize the room's lighting, video, and sound by selecting a theme of their choice. This gives them a feeling of empowerment and control over the procedure and provides a positive focus on the ambient theme.

The collaboration brings together Philips' vast clinical knowledge and expertise combined with a deep understanding of patient needs with Disney's masterful storytelling.

It will allow children to select Disney content featuring their favourite character to help provide them with a sense of familiarity, control and comfort. From joining Aladdin

Disney has a long history of bringing magic and storytelling to children's hospitals and places of care across the world. In 2018, Disney announced a further commitment of $100 million to help reimagine the patient journey for children in hospitals around the world as part of their global Social Purpose program.

