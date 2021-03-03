Exhibition Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company Coming to The Franklin Institute

In celebration of 2023 marking the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, SC Exhibitions has begun production on an exhibition that will showcase the company’s history and legacy. The new exhibition will premiere at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia in February 2023, according to D23.

Hundreds of historical Disney artifacts from The Walt Disney Archives will be featured in this new exhibition.

The exhibition will also feature an immersive environment of sight and sound spanning 15,000 square feet, showcasing stories and characters from The Walt Disney Company’s last century.

This marks the third collaboration between SC Exhibitions and Studio TK, a Berlin-based collective of architects, visual artists, and experts of entertainment technology.

The yet-untitled exhibition is currently being referred to as the “Disney Centennial” exhibition and will launch in February 2023 at The Franklin Institute.

A second parallel staging for territories outside the U.S. is also set to have its global premiere the following month.

