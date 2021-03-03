Disneyland Legacy Passholders Get Limited-Time Offers at Downtown Disney Through the Month of March

Disneyland Resort has announced new Legacy Passholder benefits from March 1 through March 31 at Downtown Disney

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Resort has some special limited-time offers for Legacy Passholders for the month of March from food and beverage offers to merchandise discounts.

Downtown Disney Dining Discounts (March 1 – March 31)

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes Ask about the Classic Orange Creamsicle Shake, a delicious, “off-menu” item made with vanilla ice cream, orange juice, and vanilla syrup and topped with whipped cream, orange and white sprinkles, and a cherry. It’s only available for Legacy Passholders and will cost $10 plus tax.

Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs Get a complimentary beverage with the purchase of a corn dog Mondays through Fridays.

California Churro Buy one churro, get one churro of equal or lesser value 50% off Mondays through Fridays.

Jamba Throughout the month of March, Legacy Passholders get $2 off a medium or large Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie.

Naples Ristorante e Bar Enjoy a 30% discount on food and nonalcoholic beverages on Tuesdays.

Tortilla Jo's Enjoy a 30% discount on food and nonalcoholic beverages on Wednesdays.

Uva Bar & Café Enjoy a 20% discount on food and nonalcoholic beverages Mondays through Thursdays.

Wetzel’s Pretzels Enjoy a 30% discount off food and beverages Mondays through Fridays.



Downtown Disney Merchandise Discounts (March 1 – March 31)

California Sole Enjoy a 20% discount on regularly priced merchandise Mondays through Thursdays.

Sephora On Thursday, March 18, get free customized Sephora Collection #lipstories with a purchase of a #lipstories lipstick and 2 additional Sephora Collection items. Limit 5 per person. While supplies last. Quantities are limited.



In addition to these limited-time discounts, Legacy Passholders will have some exclusive opportunities when “A Touch of Disney” starts at Disney California Adventure on March 18.