Disneyland Reveals “A Touch of Disney” Legacy Passholder Perk is a Photo Op, Magnet and Button

The Disneyland Resort has revealed new details about Legacy Passholder perks at the upcoming A Touch of Disney hard-ticket event inside Disney California Adventure Park, which begins March 18th.

What’s Happening:

Ahead of sharing specific details about the in-park food and shopping event, the Disneyland Resort revealed on February 23rd

Today, the Disneyland Resort announced what that special opportunity is, available exclusively to Legacy Passholders who attend A Touch of Disney

An exclusive photo opportunity will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Disney California Adventure Park in Paradise Gardens, open from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Near the photo opportunity will also be a historical timeline of the park’s history.

At the photo opportunity, Legacy Passholders may receive additional goodies that could include: A Legacy Passholder-themed magnet A special button featuring a unique design

In order to access these Legacy Passholder perks, Guests will need to have their Passport in hand along with a government issued photo ID.

Tickets for A Touch of Disney go on sale March 4th and cost $75 per person. Click here

Last week, Disney also revealed some of the menu items that will be available