Marketplace Names and Food Items Have Been Revealed for “A Touch of Disney”

The Disneyland website has revealed the names of the marketplaces and some of the food items we can expect to see when heading over for the “A Touch of Disney” event at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Marketplace n ames and menu items have been revealed

Menus will really give us that touch of Disney as the kiosks will have items from Carnation Café, Trader Sam’s, and Café Orleans.

Tickets will be available starting March 4 for $75 per person.

Marketplaces for “A Touch of Disney”

D-Lish – Dig into some classic Disney Parks dishes like Walt’s Chili from Carnation Café or dip into something new with the Very Very Berry Mickey Waffle.

– Dig into some classic Disney Parks dishes like Walt’s Chili from Carnation Café or dip into something new with the Very Very Berry Mickey Waffle. California Craft Brews – Quench that thirst with craft beer and pair with pepperoni pizza egg rolls.

– Quench that thirst with craft beer and pair with pepperoni pizza egg rolls. LA Style – Gobble up some seasonal faves from the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival!

– Gobble up some seasonal faves from the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival! Golden Dreams – Please your palate with well-seasoned eats like sweet & spicy chicken wings from Trader Sam’s.

– Please your palate with well-seasoned eats like sweet & spicy chicken wings from Trader Sam’s. Uncork California – Discover the Golden State’s wine-making artistry with red and white selections by the glass, as well as a California artisan cheese plate.

– Discover the Golden State’s wine-making artistry with red and white selections by the glass, as well as a California artisan cheese plate. Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo – Sink your teeth into hearty favorites like chicken gumbo from Café Orleans and sip on a fruit-forward beverage!

More on “A Touch of Disney”

Operating food service locations within Disney California Adventure will include Smokejumpers Grill, Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, Award Wieners, and Cocina Cucamonga. There will also be six seasonal marketplaces with unique themes and beginning March 11th guests will have the opportunity to make advance reservations for alfresco dining at Lamplight Lounge and Carthay Circle Lounge.

Retail locations such as the Buena Vista Street shops and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff will also be available, though no rides will be operating during the event.

Exclusive photo opportunities will be available to guests of “A Touch of Disney,” and the ticket price includes unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads of pictures taken during the experience. Characters like Mickey Mouse and friends, Mater, Lightning McQueen, Joy and Sadness may be spotted waving to guests during the event.

Tickets will cost $75 and go on sale Thursday, March 4th for the initial batch of dates (March 18 through April 5). Additional dates will then become available on a rolling basis as the event continues into the spring. Admission also includes parking at Disneyland Resort

“A Touch of Disney” runs from 12:00 noon through 8:00 PM, Thursdays through Mondays beginning March 18th.