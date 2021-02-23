Disneyland Legacy Passholders Will Have “Special Opportunity” If Planning to Purchase Tickets For Mid-March Event at Disney California Adventure

On February 8th, Disney announced that a new, ticketed, food festival would be arriving at Disney California Adventure Mid-March, and today we are learning that Legacy Passholders will now be presented with a special opportunity.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this month, on the anniversary of Disney California Adventure a new ticketed food event

Today we learned that “Legacy Passholders who plan to purchase tickets for the upcoming ticketed experience coming to Disney California Adventure mid-March will have access to a special opportunity.”

Specific details regarding the special opportunity, as well as the event itself, still have yet to be shared, but Legacy Passholders should keep their eyes on the Disneyland Facebook Page

More About The Event:

The expanded offerings in the park will not include any attractions as theme parks are not currently allowed to reopen under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

In addition to food and beverage offerings, retail locations will be open offering some of the latest Disney merchandise.

Guests can also enjoy “Carefully constructed entertainment offerings” with social distancing practices enforced.

Disney previously opened Buena Vista Street as an expansion of the Downtown Disney