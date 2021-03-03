Peach Momoko’s Marvel Comics Run Continues in June with “Demon Days: Mariko”

Today, mega popular cover artist Peach Momoko made her highly-anticipated writing and interior art debut in DEMON DAYS: X-MEN #1! The Marvel's Stormbreaker artist invited fans to enter a breathtaking new vision of the Marvel Universe complete with her extraordinary versions of the X-Men, the Avengers, Venom, and more. And today, Marvel revealed the title and cover for the second installment of the Demon Days saga coming in June: DEMON DAYS: MARIKO!

This spectacular story will dive even deeper into the world Momoko has single-handedly created and introduce her takes on characters such as Black Widow

In the shadow of Kirisaki Mountain… a secret history comes to light! Mariko Yashida hears mysterious voices and has strange dreams that feel real. Her redheaded maid who dresses all in black might know more than she lets on.

What is the connection between Mariko, the creatures called oni, and Kirisaki Mountain? Find out in the next installment of this tale of magic, monsters, and Marvel characters like you’ve never seen them before, all beautifully rendered by Peach Momoko!

Don’t miss the next chapter in this unforgettable saga when DEMON DAYS: MARIKO hits stands in June.

