The Walt Disney Family Museum Sets Three New Virtual Programs for March

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced three new virtual programs set for later this month.

Celebrating Mary Blair: A Remarkable Woman Who Changed the World with Author-Illustrator Ann Shen

In honor of Women’s History Month, join Ann Shen—Author and Illustrator of Chronicle Books’ Bad Girls Throughout History: 100 Remarkable Women Who Changed the World —for a workshop celebrating the legacy of one of Walt Disney’s most influential concept artists, Mary Blair. Hear about Blair’s influence on Shen’s career path and learn to draw and paint your own portrait of Mary Blair.

—for a workshop celebrating the legacy of one of Walt Disney’s most influential concept artists, Mary Blair. Hear about Blair’s influence on Shen’s career path and learn to draw and paint your own portrait of Mary Blair. Wednesday, March 17 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar

$5 for members | $8 for non-members

Register now

Star Wars: I Am a Padawan with Author Ashley Eckstein

We invite you and your family to celebrate Women’s History Month with a Virtual Storytime of Star Wars: I Am a Padawan with Actress and Author Ashley Eckstein. In this special presentation, learn about Eckstein’s path to bringing the story of Star Wars’ Ahsoka

with Actress and Author Ashley Eckstein. In this special presentation, learn about Eckstein’s path to bringing the story of Star Wars’ Saturday, March 20 | 11am PT | Zoom Webinar

FREE | Sign-up Required

Building an Empire: Creating Her Universe with Actress, Author, and Entrepreneur Ashley Eckstein, Moderated by Voice Actor Bret Iwan