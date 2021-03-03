The Walt Disney Family Museum Sets Three New Virtual Programs for March

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced three new virtual programs set for later this month.
Celebrating Mary Blair: A Remarkable Woman Who Changed the World with Author-Illustrator Ann Shen
- In honor of Women’s History Month, join Ann Shen—Author and Illustrator of Chronicle Books’ Bad Girls Throughout History: 100 Remarkable Women Who Changed the World—for a workshop celebrating the legacy of one of Walt Disney’s most influential concept artists, Mary Blair. Hear about Blair’s influence on Shen’s career path and learn to draw and paint your own portrait of Mary Blair.
- Wednesday, March 17 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar
- $5 for members | $8 for non-members
- Register now
Star Wars: I Am a Padawan with Author Ashley Eckstein
- We invite you and your family to celebrate Women’s History Month with a Virtual Storytime of Star Wars: I Am a Padawan with Actress and Author Ashley Eckstein. In this special presentation, learn about Eckstein’s path to bringing the story of Star Wars’ Ahsoka Tano to readers around the globe.
- Saturday, March 20 | 11am PT | Zoom Webinar
- FREE | Sign-up Required
Building an Empire: Creating Her Universe with Actress, Author, and Entrepreneur Ashley Eckstein, Moderated by Voice Actor Bret Iwan
- As a former Disney Channel sitcom actress, a current voice talent for Star Wars and Sofia the First projects, and now, as the designer behind a sci-fi/fantasy-inspired fashion company for women, Her Universe, Ashley Eckstein has made a name for herself across the Disney landscape in a unique way. Moderated by the voice of Mickey Mouse, Bret Iwan, join us as Eckstein discusses the secrets to her success, what motivated her to create Her Universe, and how she transitioned from acting to creating her own successful fashion line.
- Saturday, March 20 | 1pm PT | Zoom Webinar
- $5 members | $8 non-members
- Register now