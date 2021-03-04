ABC News Has Announced Averi Harper as Their New Deputy Political Director

ABC News has announced Averi Harper as the new Deputy Political Director for the network. What’s Happening: Jonathan Greenberger, ABC News Vice President and Washington Bureau Chief, announced that Averi Harper has joined the Political Unit of ABC News as their new Deputy Political Director.

Harper joined ABC News in 2019, covering presidential candidates including Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Cory Booker, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and U.S. Representative Tim Ryan during the Democratic primaries.

She also reported on the Biden/Harris campaign during the general election focusing on the historical nomination and election of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harper reported on racial disparities of the pandemic and helped produced the special Pandemic: A Nation Divided .

She also covered George Floyd's death, reporting from the funeral in Houston where she spoke to high school friends of Floyd, and contributed to the special Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming. What They're Saying: Jonathan Greenberger, ABC News Vice President and Washington Bureau Chief: "Averi is a gifted reporter and storyteller and also a natural leader, and her talents will be invaluable in guiding our audience – and our political team – through this unprecedented moment in our nation's political life."

