“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Jennifer Garner, Kelsea Ballerini and More to Appear Week of March 8th

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of March 8th. Among those joining for a virtual or on location appearance are actors and veterinarians who will help to celebrate this week’s theme: “Happy Pets Week.”

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, and animal experts who will be joining in for "Happy Pets Week."

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings

Live with Kelly and Ryan guests for the Week of March 8-12:

Monday, March 8 Delroy Lindo ( Da 5 Bloods ) Ciara Bravo ( Cherry ) Andrea Arden (Pet Anxiety)

Tuesday, March 9 Jennifer Garner (Yes Day) Robert Haussmann (Pet “Socialization”)

Wednesday, March 10 Kim Raver ( Grey’s Anatomy ) Dr. Heather Loenser (“Kittens 101”)

Thursday, March 11 Emma Corrin ( The Crown ) Dr. Lisa Lippman (Pet Health At Home)

Friday, March 12 Kelsea Ballerini Dr. Jennifer Jellison (Veterinarian Q&A)



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.