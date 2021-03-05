“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Wayne Brady, Cast of “The Real World Homecoming: New York” to Appear Week of March 8th

Next week Tamron Hall will welcome a number of special guests including entertainers, a supermodel and the cast of The Real World Homecoming. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of March 8-12:

Monday, March 8 Norma Kamali ( I Am Invincible ) Inspiring Love Stories

Tuesday, March 9 Wayne Brady ( Game of Talents )

Wednesday, March 10 Beverly Peele Kai Zen Bickle

Thursday, March 11 Eddie Murphy and daughter Bella ( Coming 2 America ) KiKi Layne ( Coming 2 America )

Friday, March 12 Shaunie O’Neal and son Shareef ( Basketball Wives ) Eric Nies, Heather B. Gardner and Kevin Powell ( The Real World Homecoming: New York )



The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.