Celebrate 50 Years of Mickey at Walt Disney World With New D23 Gold Member Exclusive Pin Set Coming November 1st

D23 Gold Members looking for some exclusive merchandise are in for a treat, as the Official Disney Fan Club has announced a new pin set. Coming to Gold Members later this month is the fourth and final in a series of collectible pin sets themed to the “Most Magical Place on Earth.”

What’s Happening:

D23

This new collectible set features Mickey Mouse in some of his fan-favorite roles across Walt Disney World.

Designed by artists Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily, who pay tribute to the Main Mouse himself, Mickey.

The “All Started by a Mouse” pin set includes: Space Mickey from EPCOT Scuba Mickey from The Living Seas Director Mickey from Disney’s Hollywood Studios Magician Mickey from SpectroMagic Minnie, Mickey, and Chuuby from Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Earlier this year, D23 gifted fans with a “Florida’s Fab Five” pin set as part of the 2021 D23 Gold Member gift. Now they’re offering four additional sets to be released exclusively for D23 Gold Members.

“All Started by a Mouse” is the fourth and final set to debut, following “Galactic Journey” “Vacation Kingdom of the World” “A Most Magical Kingdom

When and Where to Purchase:

The “All Started by a Mouse” pin set will be available exclusively to D23 Gold Members on shopDisney at 7 am PT on November 1, 2021.

Edition size is 2,500

Maximum of two (2) pin sets per D23 Gold Member

Pin sets is $49.99 plus applicable sales tax

To purchase, guests must log in to shopDisney.com with the Disney account tied to their D23 Gold Membership.

