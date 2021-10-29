“GMA3” Guest List: David Muir, Xiye Bastida and More to Appear Week of November 1st

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of November 1st-5th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, religious leaders, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 1st-5th:

Monday, November 1 David Muir from COP26 in Glasgow ( World News Tonight ) Terry McAuliffe (Democratic candidate for Governor of Virginia) Jerome Foster II (OneMillionOfUs Executive Director) Owen Beiny (The Points Partner) Jill Scott and actor Barry Watson ( Highway To Heaven )

Tuesday, November 2 Rick Klein and Mike Muse (ABC News) Xiye Bastida (Climate activist) Paul Hope (Consumer Reports)

Wednesday, November 3 Brad Raffensperger (Georgia Secretary of State; author, Integrity Counts ) Tanya Das (Inventor) Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli ( Woke Up This Morning ) Dean Winters ( Christmas vs. The Walters )

Thursday, November 4 Ian Jefferies (Association of American Railroads President and CEO) Shreya Ramachandran (The Grey Water Project Founder) Brittany Matthews (Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League co-owner)

Friday, November 5 Representative Joe Neguse (D-CO) Kevin J. Patel (OneUpAction Founder and Executive Director) Bob and Lee Woodruff (Bob Woodruff Foundation Co-Founders) Mark Batterson ( Do It for a Day ) Darius Rucker



