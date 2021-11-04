Veteran Sports Editor Ed Guzman Joins ESPN’s The Undefeated

by | Nov 4, 2021 5:52 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Veteran sports editor Ed Guzman, who has more than 20 years of experience in newsrooms has joined ESPN’s The Undefeated as their deputy editor for sports.

What’s Happening:

  • Ed Guzman, an award-winning sports editor with 20 years of experience in newsrooms such as The Washington Post and New York Times, has joined ESPN’s The Undefeated as deputy editor for sports.
  • Guzman will lead the sports vertical at The Undefeated and will be responsible for the platform’s coverage of major professional leagues – NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Major League Soccer, the PGA, WTA, the ATP, and more – as well as the Olympics, and FIFA World Cup events. Guzman began his tenure at The Undefeated this week, based in Portland, Oregon.
  • Guzman joins The Undefeated after four years in communications leadership roles with government and nonprofit entities focused on policies that impact people from racially and culturally diverse backgrounds. He held senior positions at Seattle-based Sightline Institute – an independent, non-profit think tank focused on sustainable environmental solutions from 2017-2020.
  • Guzman served as assistant sports editor at The Seattle Times (2013-2017), where he helped oversee the paper’s award-winning sports department for the coverage of Seattle’s most successful sports era. He was part of the editorial leadership team that covered the Seahawks’ back-to-back Super Bowls XLVIII and XLIX campaigns; the Seattle Sounders’ first MLS Cup victory in 2016; the University of Washington women’s basketball team’s run to the Final Four in 2016; and the University of Washington Huskies College Football Playoff berth in 2016.
  • Guzman spent seven years at The Washington Post (2006-2013), primarily on the copy desk. He was running the sports copy desk on the night of November 9, 2011, when Penn State fired coach Joe Paterno, and Washington Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos was kidnapped in Valencia, Venezuela. Guzman joined the Post from the New York Times, where he was a staff editor from 2002-2005. He edited the copy for many Times stories about the 2004 American League Championship Series – the New York Yankees’ historic loss to the Boston Red Sox after a 3-0 series lead. He began his journalism career in 1999 at The Oregonian in Portland.
  • A native of East Los Angeles and the son of Mexican immigrants, Guzman graduated from Stanford University in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in history. He is a 1998 Sports Journalism Institute class member – a training and internship program for college students interested in sports journalism careers. Guzman also participated in the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy in 2017, an acclaimed journalism leadership training program.
  • The Undefeated is ESPN’s multiplatform content initiative exploring the intersection of sports, race and culture. The digital hub, TheUndefeated.com, launched in May 2016, combines innovative long-form and short-form storytelling, investigation, original reporting, and provocative commentary to enlighten and entertain African Americans and sports fans seeking a deeper understanding of Black athletes, culture and related issues.
  • In addition to its cutting-edge content, The Undefeated seeks to be a thought-leader on race, sports, and culture in the country – convening insightful forums to discuss and debate topical issues affecting sports and race in America.

What They’re Saying:

  • Raina Kelley, ESPN Vice President and Editor-in-Chief, The Undefeated: “We are very pleased to have Ed join us. He is a seasoned sports editor with experience in the social justice space. Ed will help elevate our enterprise reporting and topical content at the intersections of sports, race, and culture.”
  • Ed Guzman: “It is an honor and a privilege to be a part of The Undefeated, and I am grateful for the opportunity. I look forward to the work and realizing what is possible with the incredible talent we have assembled.”

