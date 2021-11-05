“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Production Shuts Down Due to Star Letitia Wright’s Injury

Another roadblock has hit production of the Black Panther sequel, as the film has temporarily shut down due to the severity of the injury sustained by star Letitia Wright, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , was injured in late August when shooting a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston.

, was injured in late August when shooting a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. Since then, production has been taking place mostly in Atlanta, shooting around her character while Wright is recovering in London. In August, Marvel

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the production is taking a hiatus to reconfigure the shoot to get things back on track for an early 2022 restart. The shutdown is expected to begin the week of Thanksgiving.

Marvel has already pushed back the release of Wakanda Forever, in October, moving it from July 8, 2022 to November 11, 2022. Supposedly that new release date will remain even with this set back.

What They’re Saying: