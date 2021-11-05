“GMA3” Guest List: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Ellie Kemper and More to Appear Week of November 8th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of November 8th-12th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, religious leaders, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 1th-13th:

Monday, November 8 Abdullah Hammoud (Mayor-elect of Dearborn, Michigan) Jordan Chiles (gymnast and Olympic silver medalist) Mark Schatzker ( The End of Craving ) Richard Dorment and Liz Plosser (Men’s Health Editor-in-Chief; Women’s Health Editor-in-Chief)

Tuesday, November 9 Representative John Curtis (R-UT) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ( Don’t Choose Extinction ) Dr. Jeff Vinokur Will Smith ( King Richard )

Wednesday, November 10 Kathleen Hicks (United States Deputy Secretary of Defense) Performance by Old Dominion

Thursday, November 11 Representative Ruben Gallego (AZ-D) ( They Called Us ‘Lucky ’) Marisol Nichols (Foundation for a Slavery Free World Founder) Doug E. Fresh ( This One’s For Chuck Brown )

Friday, November 12 Derrick Johnson (NAACP CEO) Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis ( Fierce Love ) Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney ( Home Sweet Home Alone )



