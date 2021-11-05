WonderWorks Orlando Hosts Interactive Science Experiments in Honor of National STEM Day

WonderWorks Orlando is celebrating National STEM Day on Monday, November 8 to honor the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.
What’s Happening:
- To make the day special, WonderWorks Orlando will be hosting science labs throughout the building to give guests an up-close look at the science behind several of the attraction’s popular exhibits, such as the principles of press, temperature, density, origami, and more.
- This is the second year of this celebration, with the labs being a special addition to the over 100 hands-on, interactive, science-based exhibits guests can explore all year.
Upcoming events at WonderWorks Orlando include:
- FLO-ART: Central Florida Youth Art Gallery – In its second year, this youth art contest is accepting online applications now through December 15, 2021. At the conclusion of the application period, 10-15 local artists will be selected to have their artwork on display in the art gallery inside WonderWorks Orlando. Each winner will receive four admission tickets to WonderWorks Orlando to see their artwork on display. The theme this year is “Imagination.” Submission guidelines and contest information can be found online at: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/orlando/art-contest/.
- Educational field trips: WonderWorks Orlando is gearing up for another successful field trip season with new exhibits and educational offerings to help bring students’ classroom curriculum to life. During a field trip to WonderWorks, students can interact with over 100 hands-on exhibits that align with state-wide education standards. To learn more about field trips and to book, visit the site: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/orlando/orlando-groups/orlando-field-trips/.
What They’re Saying:
- Brian Wayne, general manager of WonderWorks Orlando said: “We’re excited to celebrate National STEM Day here at the upside-down house. Science and education are at the heart of our attractions and exhibits, and so we’re looking forward to amplifying that experience for our guests. It was great seeing guests get a closer look at the science behind some of our most popular exhibits, like our Bed of Nails and our Titanic ice bucket.”
About WonderWorks:
- WonderWorks, the upside-down adventure, is a science-focused, indoor amusement park for the mind that holds something unique and exciting for visitors of all ages. Guests enter through an upside-down lobby with the ceiling at their feet and the ground above their head and must pass through an inversion tunnel to turn right side up. There are three floors of nonstop "edu-tainment," with over 100 hands-on and interactive exhibits that serve a STEM educational purpose to challenge the mind and spark the imagination.
- WonderWorks Orlando is also home to The Outta Control Magic Comedy Dinner Show, which our own Jeremiah recently checked out and reviewed.
- WonderWorks is located in Orlando, Pigeon Forge, Myrtle Beach, Panama City Beach, Syracuse and Branson. For more information, visit the site https://www.wonderworksonline.com/orlando/.