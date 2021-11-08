Emilio Estevez Responds to Rumors Surrounding His Exit from “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”

by | Nov 8, 2021 1:51 PM Pacific Time

We found out last Friday that Emilio Estevez will not be returning for the second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+ due to new COVID-19 vaccination policies in place for the production. Now Estevez has responded to the reports with his reasoning for stepping away from the production.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline originally reported on the story involving Emilio Estevez, and the actor responded himself to Deadline’s report in a statement.
  • According to Estevez, the exit came from “nothing more than a good old fashioned contract dispute” as well as “a myriad of creative differences.”
  • In the summer and fall of 2020, just after finishing shooting the pilot for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the actor contracted COVID-19, despite taking precautions.
  • Estevez makes his position on COVID vaccinations clear by stressing, “I am not anti-vaxx,” adding that “simply put, I am anti-bully.” He tells Mighty Ducks fans that “I am as disappointed as you are” about leaving the show.
  • Deadline contacted a rep for Disney Television Studios, but they had no comment.
  • You can read the full statement from Emilio Estevez below:

“I am not anti-vaxx. Full stop.

I take this pandemic very seriously, and I am often teased about my continued following of the safety protocols and my abundance of caution.

I want to address what transpired and clear up some falsehoods which appeared in an article regarding my decision to depart The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

In the final analysis, this was nothing more than a good old fashioned contract dispute and not, as some would believe, an anti-vaccine position.

While I can’t speak for anyone else in regards to this polarizing, sensitive issue, I have my own lived experience.

In late February 2020, at the end of shooting the pilot for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers in Vancouver, I wasn’t feeling 100%. I chalked it up to being on a cold set and on an ice rink day after day.

I drove to Vancouver for the pilot, due to news of “an emerging disease,” which would eventually be known as “Covid 19.” My decision to drive there and back was to avoid mass crowds and international airports. I already started wearing face coverings, gloves and using hand sanitizer. I also genuinely love driving across and around America, as anyone who knows me can attest.

En route from Vancouver to Los Angeles I became noticeably ill. Once back in L.A. I begged several doctors to be tested for this new variant of flu. I was assured that “I didn’t meet the criteria,” or “There’s no way you have it.” After multiple efforts, I finally received a car side Covid 19 PCR test on March 13, 2020. I continued to become increasingly sick, suffering from fever, sweats, brain fog and mood swings.

On March 17, 2020 I got word I had indeed contracted Covid 19. Thankfully I refrained from visiting my elderly parents and others until I received my results. I had discussions with doctors and contact tracing personnel from the L.A. County Department of Health.

I suffered the summer and fall of 2020 from what we now know as “Long Haul Syndrome.”

As the show went back into production in August 2020, I reluctantly soldiered on, but was uncertain about how I would be safe on set. I questioned the wisdom of returning to make a tv show in the middle of a pandemic and how actors could be considered “essential workers.”

The show producers tried their best to assuage my fears of coming back to work. “You have natural immunity!” “You’ll be the safest one on set,” I was repeatedly told. Additionally, I was warned by my former reps about possible consequences and legal jeopardy I could face for not reporting to work as ordered.

So, I returned to Vancouver. I followed the Canadian quarantine mandate as well as the strict “Zone A” on set Covid protocols. I did not complain, nor did I release my diagnosis to the public. I wanted to try and preserve the show morale and be a leader, however, while still suffering from Long Haul Syndrome. The legacy of the franchise was more important to me than my own health.

In retrospect, I wrongly chose to protect the show over being transparent about having contracted Covid-19. I may have provided another public example to wit, how we are all vulnerable to this deadly disease.

The quoted “anonymous sources,” producers and show runners all know the truth.

Simply put, I am anti-bully.

My exit from the show was due to a myriad of creative differences – any other narrative is false.

To the fans of the franchise – I am as disappointed as you are.

To my “Ducks” cast and crew – have a wonderful Season 2 on the show and please know that I will miss you all.

It was an honor and a thrill to be able to return as the iconic and beloved character, Gordon Bombay, a character which has been a celebrated benchmark in my 40 year career. And I thank the studio and the producers for creating an opportunity to allow me to visit him again.

Ducks Fly Together!”

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
