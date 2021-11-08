Patty Jenkins’ “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” Delayed Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Some bad news from a galaxy far, far away. Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron has reportedly been delayed due to scheduling conflicts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

is set to be directed by Jenkins with Matthew Robinson on to pen the script. The pair has been developing Rogue Squadron for over a year and planned for production to begin in 2022.

for over a year and planned for production to begin in 2022. However, The Hollywood Reporter says production on the film has been delayed due to Jenkins’ other commitments and resulting schedule conflicts that would not allow for production to begin in 2022.

has been removed from the production schedule. The hope is for Jenkins to return to the project after her other commitments have been fulfilled.

It is not known as of yet whether or not Lucasfilm will have another Star Wars film ready before Rogue Squadron but they do currently have several in development, including one from Marvel

