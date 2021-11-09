A New Team of X-Men Leap Into Action in “Secret X-Men #1” in February

Sunspot. Cannonball. Marrow. Boom-Boom. Tempo. Forge. Banshee. Strong Guy. Armor. Earlier this year, these X-Men characters were choices in the mega popular X-Men Vote! While they ultimately weren’t chosen as the final member of the Krakoan Age’s first team of X-Men, the vote took social media by storm with passionate fans campaigning fiercely for their favorites. And this February, fans can relive the excitement of this pivotal moment in X-Men history by seeing their chosen candidates in action in “Secret X-Men #1.”

This special one-shot written by “Excalibur” and “X of Swords” scribe Tini Howard and drawn by “Daredevil” artist Francesco Mobili will bring all nine of these mutant heroes together for a secret mission to the stars.

When the Shi’ar Empire faces an unexpected threat, they must call upon the X-Men. Team co-captains Sunspot and Cannonball will lead Marrow, Tempo, Forge, Banshee, Strong Guy, Armor, and Boom-Boom on a dangerous mission to save a figure of paramount importance—the daughter of Professor X and empress of the Shi’ar: Xandra!

See the team assemble on Leinil Francis Yu’s cover below and be there when “Secret X-Men #1” hits stands on February 9.

