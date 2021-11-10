First Ever Hasbro Holiday Shopping Live Event Happening This Friday

by | Nov 10, 2021 8:08 PM Pacific Time

Hasbro has announced their first ever livestream shopping event happening this Friday, November 12, called Hasbro Holiday Shopping Live.

What’s Happening:

  • Hasbro Holiday Shopping Live will give shoppers a close-up look at the season’s hottest toys from Hasbro’s iconic lineup of brands such as NERF, My Little Pony, Peppa Pig, Play-Doh and more.
  • This live kick-off to holiday shopping acts as “a one-stop-shop and takes the guesswork out of what to buy for the holidays and delivers a perfect gift right from ‘shelf’ to your door,” as said by Hasbro’s very own Chief Consumer Officer Eric Nyman.
  • Hosted by the Emmy Award-winning TV personality Daphne Oz and Buzzfeed contributor Iván Emilio, viewers can look forward to special guest appearances, tips and tricks from gift wrapping expert Alton DuLaney, product demonstrations, and more; this will be an event you won’t want to miss!

What They’re Saying:

  • Daphne Oz, Emmy Award-winning TV host of The Dish on Oz said: “As a mom of four kids 7 and under, I am always on the hunt for toys that will keep my kids engaged and entertained through play! With the holidays upon us, I am all too familiar with the stress of finding the perfect gift for each age, interest and child. Hasbro has something for all my minis – from PLAY-DOH kitchen creations for my chefs-in-themaking, to everything we need for high-energy NERF battles, and of course amazing games and toys featuring our favorite characters like Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, Transformers, and My Little Pony. I am thrilled to get to connect with fans during this event and hopefully help them find something fun to fill this season with a little extra joy!”

 

Starting on Friday, November 12 at 12pm EST, you can tune in to this virtual event broadcasted live from the Hasbro Microsite, as well as Hasbro’s Instagram and Facebook Live Channels.

 
 
