New “Olaf Presents” Video with Josh Gad Released

We are just two days away from Disney+ Day and the release of Olaf Presents, a new series of shorts featuring the lovable snowman from Frozen retelling some Disney classics. In preparation for the release, a new video featuring Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf, has been released.

What’s Happening:

This new video features a couple of small clips from The Lion King short of Olaf Presents .

short of . Josh Gad then shares some other fun activities you can do in a short amount of time.

A full trailer for Olaf Presents was released a few weeks ago, but here it is again in case you haven’t seen it:

About Olaf Presents:

In Olaf Presents , Olaf steps into the spotlight and goes from snowman to showman as he takes on the roles of producer, actor, costumer and set builder for his unique “retelling” of five favorite Disney animated tales in Olaf Presents, a series of new animated shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical flair, taking on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie, a lion king (and most of the parts in between), as he entertains Arendelle with his delightful abbreviated versions of these beloved tales.

Josh Gad returns to voice Olaf with veteran Disney animator Hyrum Osmond directing and Jennifer Newfield producing.

Olaf Presents isn’t the only animated fun we’ll see hit Disney+ on Disney+ Day, November 12th. We’ll also see a new short based on Pixar’s Luca, Ciao Alberto, and we’ll also see the domestic Disney+ streaming debut of fan favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios including Frozen Fever, Oscar-winning shorts Feast and Paperman, Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short, Get A Horse! and more.