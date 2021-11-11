Full List of Holiday Food and Beverage Items Available at Disney Merriest Nites

While a few food items had previously been previewed for Disney Merriest Nites, we now have the full list of special items you can expect at this exclusive new event.
Main Street U.S.A.
- Sipping Chocolate with a Dipping Waffle – Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
- Minnie Chicken & Waffle – Plaza Inn
- Maple-Blueberry Lemonade – Plaza Inn
- Victorian Ginger Snap Sundae – Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor
- Christmas Churro with Dulce de Leche – Hub Churro Cart
Fantasyland
- Coffee Nog with Gingerbread S’more – Red Rose Tavern
- Frozen Flush (Citrus & Bubble Gum Slush) – Red Rose Tavern
- Enchanted Forest Fries (with Buffalo seasoning and Ranch) – Red Rose Tavern
- Spice & Nice Cookie Dip – Fantasyland Churro Carts
- Elsa Iced Popcorn Mix (Buttered Popcorn and Blue Sweet Kettle Corn) – Small World Popcorn Cart
New Orleans Square
- Three Course, Prix-Fixe Dining Experience – Cafe Orleans
- Andouille Sausage Po’ Boy – French Market
- Red Beans & Rice Stew – Royal Street Veranda
- Traditional Beignets (Powdered Sugar & Honey) – Mint Julep Bar
Tomorrowland
- Thanksgiving Leftover Burger – Galactic Grill
- Pot Roast Loaded Fries – Galactic Grill
- Gingerbread Frappe – Galactic Grill
- BSP-212 (Big Slice Pizza) – Pizza Planet
- Loaded Toffee Churro – Tomorrowland Churro Cart
- Milk-n-Cookies Pretzel – Tomorrowland Pretzel Cart
Adventureland
- Paradise Party Float (Blue Pineapple Juice with Watermelon DOLE Whip) – Tropical Hideaway
Frontierland
- Horchata – Rancho del Zolcalo
- Remember Me (Cinnamon Fry Bread with Dulce de Luche Gelato) – Rancho del Zolcalo
- You can also check out the full entertainment line-up for Disney Merriest Nites here.
- Stay tuned to Laughing Place as we’ll have a lot more to come from Disney Merriest Nites and the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort!