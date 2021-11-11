Full List of Holiday Food and Beverage Items Available at Disney Merriest Nites

While a few food items had previously been previewed for Disney Merriest Nites, we now have the full list of special items you can expect at this exclusive new event.

Main Street U.S.A.

Sipping Chocolate with a Dipping Waffle – Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

– Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe Minnie Chicken & Waffle – Plaza Inn

– Plaza Inn Maple-Blueberry Lemonade – Plaza Inn

– Plaza Inn Victorian Ginger Snap Sundae – Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

Christmas Churro with Dulce de Leche – Hub Churro Cart

Fantasyland

Coffee Nog with Gingerbread S’more – Red Rose Tavern

– Red Rose Tavern Frozen Flush (Citrus & Bubble Gum Slush) – Red Rose Tavern

– Red Rose Tavern Enchanted Forest Fries (with Buffalo seasoning and Ranch) – Red Rose Tavern

– Red Rose Tavern Spice & Nice Cookie Dip – Fantasyland Churro Carts

– Fantasyland Churro Carts Elsa Iced Popcorn Mix (Buttered Popcorn and Blue Sweet Kettle Corn) – Small World Popcorn Cart

New Orleans Square

Three Course, Prix-Fixe Dining Experience – Cafe Orleans

– Cafe Orleans Andouille Sausage Po’ Boy – French Market

– French Market Red Beans & Rice Stew – Royal Street Veranda

– Royal Street Veranda Traditional Beignets (Powdered Sugar & Honey) – Mint Julep Bar

Tomorrowland

Thanksgiving Leftover Burger – Galactic Grill

– Galactic Grill Pot Roast Loaded Fries – Galactic Grill

– Galactic Grill Gingerbread Frappe – Galactic Grill

– Galactic Grill BSP-212 (Big Slice Pizza) – Pizza Planet

– Pizza Planet Loaded Toffee Churro – Tomorrowland Churro Cart

– Tomorrowland Churro Cart Milk-n-Cookies Pretzel – Tomorrowland Pretzel Cart

Adventureland

Paradise Party Float (Blue Pineapple Juice with Watermelon DOLE Whip) – Tropical Hideaway

Frontierland

Horchata – Rancho del Zolcalo

– Rancho del Zolcalo Remember Me (Cinnamon Fry Bread with Dulce de Luche Gelato) – Rancho del Zolcalo

