Photos/Video: New Plaza Point Holiday Shoppe at Disneyland

Plaza Point, Disneyland’s brand new year-round holiday store, opened last month. Although we previously got a sneak peek, today we got a chance to check it out for ourselves.

Plaza Point takes over for the former Main Street Photo Supply Co.

While the store is currently focused towards Christmas and other festive celebrations befitting this time of the year, the decor will change seasonally to showcase additional holidays, such as Lunar New Year, Easter and Halloween.

There are some beautiful Victorian style window displays.

While some windows just showcase stocking available to purchase within.

Let’s go inside, shall we?

This display is the centerpiece that draws you into the store.

This is the new spot to get personalized ornaments, painted by the cast members in the store. This is an offering that will be available year-round.

A look at some cast members working on ornament personalization.

Vintage Christmas cards have been decoratively woven into the garland strung around the store.

Of course, there’s more than just ornaments available. You can get items such as blankets, pillows, sweaters and more.

As with all stores on Main Street U.S.A., the most detail is to be found when you look up.

When Plaza Point opened on October 21, Disney shared a video talking about the store with Imagineer Kim Irvine. You can check that out here.