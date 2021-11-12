20th Century Studios’ “Predator” Prequel Film to be Titled “Prey”

20th Century Studios has set a title for their next Predator movie. The next film in the popular franchise is now set to debut in summer 2022 and has officially been titled Prey, according to Deadline.
- The fifth Predator film, which was originally announced almost a year ago, was being shot under the title “Skulls.”
- Now, it appears that title has been changed and the film will be released under the name Prey, which quite frankly, is a better fit.
- Cinematographer Jeff Cutter shared on his Instagram that the film would be coming in summer 2022.
- He also recently shared that filming wrapped in Calgary on the new movie.
- Prey was written by Patrick Aison and directed by Dan Trachtenberg.
- The film will be set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, following Naru, a skilled female warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator.
- A logo for the upcoming film has also been released.
- The first film in the franchise was released in 1987 and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers.
- Since then, the horrifying titular alien creature has appeared in five additional films, which have grossed a total of $750.8 million at the global box office.