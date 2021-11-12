20th Century Studios’ “Predator” Prequel Film to be Titled “Prey”

20th Century Studios has set a title for their next Predator movie. The next film in the popular franchise is now set to debut in summer 2022 and has officially been titled Prey, according to Deadline.

Now, it appears that title has been changed and the film will be released under the name Prey, which quite frankly, is a better fit.

Cinematographer Jeff Cutter shared on his Instagram that the film would be coming in summer 2022.

He also recently shared that filming wrapped in Calgary on the new movie.

Prey was written by Patrick Aison and directed by Dan Trachtenberg.

The film will be set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, following Naru, a skilled female warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator.

A logo for the upcoming film has also been released.