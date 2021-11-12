“GMA” Guest List: Lady Gaga, Nikole Hannah-Jones and More to Appear Week of November 15th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 15th-20th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 15th-20th:

Monday, November 15 Nikole Hannah-Jones ( 1619 Project: Born on the Water ) Jonathan Karl ( Betrayal ) Chris Christie ( Republican Rescue ) Michael Strahan’s 50th birthday celebration

Tuesday, November 16 Lady Gaga ( House of Gucci ) Dwyane Wade ( 3 Dimensional ) Glennon Doyle ( Get Untamed ) Pati Jinich ( Treasures of the Mexican Table ) Tisha Campbell and Ashanti

Wednesday, November 17 Cast of House of Gucci Jon Bernthal ( King Richard ) Sarah Winman ( Still Life )

Thursday, November 18 Aunjanue Ellis ( King Richard ) Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, November 19 Teri Hatcher and James Denton ( A Kiss Before Christmas ) Performance by Sting

Saturday, November 20 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Binge This! with Gerrad Hall Jason Goldstein and Andrea Anthony (Thanksgiving prep tips)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.