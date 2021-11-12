“GMA” Guest List: Lady Gaga, Nikole Hannah-Jones and More to Appear Week of November 15th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 15th-20th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 15th-20th:
- Monday, November 15
- Nikole Hannah-Jones (1619 Project: Born on the Water)
- Jonathan Karl (Betrayal)
- Chris Christie (Republican Rescue)
- Michael Strahan’s 50th birthday celebration
- Tuesday, November 16
- Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)
- Dwyane Wade (3 Dimensional)
- Glennon Doyle (Get Untamed)
- Pati Jinich (Treasures of the Mexican Table)
- Tisha Campbell and Ashanti
- Wednesday, November 17
- Cast of House of Gucci
- Jon Bernthal (King Richard)
- Sarah Winman (Still Life)
- Thursday, November 18
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
- Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, November 19
- Teri Hatcher and James Denton (A Kiss Before Christmas)
- Performance by Sting
- Saturday, November 20
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Binge This! with Gerrad Hall
- Jason Goldstein and Andrea Anthony (Thanksgiving prep tips)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.