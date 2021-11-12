“GMA3” Guest List: Diane Swayer, Annie Leibovitz and More to Appear Week of November 15th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of November 15th-19th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, religious leaders, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation. This week ABC’s Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and David Muir will join the show as guest co-hosts.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 15th-19th:

Monday, November 15 – Michael Strahan Guest Co-hosts William Doyle (Executive Director of the Maryland Port Administration) Wynton Marsalis (Managing and Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center) ( Wynton at 60 ) Lauren Simmons ( Going Public ) Erin Andrews (WEAR by Erin Andrews)

Tuesday, November 16 – George Stephanopoulos Guest Co-hosts Claire Babineaux-Fontenot (Feeding America Chief Executive Officer) Annie Leibovitz ( Wonderland ) Jennifer Carroll (Carroll Couture Cuisine)

Wednesday, November 17 – Robin Roberts Guest Co-hosts Cameron Jordan ( Inspire Change ) Robin Arzón ( Strong Mama ) Lindsay Gibson (preschool Helping Hands)

Thursday, November 18 – David Muir Guest Co-hosts Jim Farley (Ford Motor Company President and CEO) Scott Kirby (United Airlines CEO) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, November 19 Diane Sawyer ( Escape from a House of Horror – A Diane Sawyer Special Event ) Stephen Gardner (Amtrak President) Rev. Angela Khabeb (Pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota)



