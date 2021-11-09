ABC News’ Diane Sawyer to Interview Children Found Captive in Their California Home

ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer has exclusive interviews with children from the Turpin family, who authorities found captive inside their California home under harrowing conditions – starvation, in chains, brutal violence – after one escaped and called 911.

What’s Happening:

In the two-hour primetime event, viewers will hear from the daughter who made the emergency call that led to their rescue, and her sister who previously attempted an escape – the first interviews from any of the 13 Turpin children. The program includes never-before-seen ​police body camera tape, as well as footage and photos from the children’s lives inside their parents’ house – characterized by authorities as a house of horror – and from the day one child made a run for it. It also features exclusive interviews with Riverside District Attorney Mike Hestrin, as well as the lead investigator on the case​ and other officials.

The program includes an ABC News investigation, led by correspondent David Scott, into what’s happened to the children since the rescue.

Escape from a House of Horror – A Diane Sawyer Special Event airs on 20/20 on Friday, November 19 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

