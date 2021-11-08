ABC News’ “Tamron Hall” Given Two Season Renewal

ABC News daytime talk show Tamron Hall has been given a two season renewal bringing the series to a total of five seasons.

What’s Happening:

ABC News’ nationally syndicated daytime talk show Tamron Hall has been given a two season renewal order.

has been given a two season renewal order. The announcement was shared today by ABC News President Kim Godwin. Tarmron Hall ’s fourth season is slated for 2022-2023 and season five in 2023-2024.

’s fourth season is slated for 2022-2023 and season five in 2023-2024. In addition to national syndication, The ABC Owned stations carrying Tamron Hall include: WABC-TV New York KABC-TV Los Angeles WLS-TV Chicago WPVI-TV Philadelphia KGO-TV San Francisco KTRK-TV Houston WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham KFSN-TV Fresno

include: The show is hosted by Tamron Hall and features one-on-one interviews with newsmakers, changemakers, visionaries and people doing extraordinary things in their community and on the front lines.

Produced by ABC News and distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tamron Hall is broadcast from New York City, and is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns.

About Tamron Hall:

“Tamron Hall is a destination to discuss, dissect and deliberate about the issues of the day. Hall leads conversations on timely topics, tackles the world of parenting and provides helpful tips and takeaways about everything from how to be more confident to how to find love and how to harness the power of laughter. Plus, the show invites viewers to make a difference with this season’s all-new “Tam Fam Kindness Challenge” and introduces them to the hottest shopping bargains through ‘Tam Fam Deals.’”

What They’re Saying: