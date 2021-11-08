ABC News’ “Tamron Hall” Given Two Season Renewal

ABC News daytime talk show Tamron Hall has been given a two season renewal bringing the series to a total of five seasons.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News’ nationally syndicated daytime talk show Tamron Hall has been given a two season renewal order.
- The announcement was shared today by ABC News President Kim Godwin. Tarmron Hall’s fourth season is slated for 2022-2023 and season five in 2023-2024.
- In addition to national syndication, The ABC Owned stations carrying Tamron Hall include:
- WABC-TV New York
- KABC-TV Los Angeles
- WLS-TV Chicago
- WPVI-TV Philadelphia
- KGO-TV San Francisco
- KTRK-TV Houston
- WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham
- KFSN-TV Fresno
- The show is hosted by Tamron Hall and features one-on-one interviews with newsmakers, changemakers, visionaries and people doing extraordinary things in their community and on the front lines.
- Produced by ABC News and distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Tamron Hall is broadcast from New York City, and is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns.
About Tamron Hall:
- “Tamron Hall is a destination to discuss, dissect and deliberate about the issues of the day. Hall leads conversations on timely topics, tackles the world of parenting and provides helpful tips and takeaways about everything from how to be more confident to how to find love and how to harness the power of laughter. Plus, the show invites viewers to make a difference with this season’s all-new “Tam Fam Kindness Challenge” and introduces them to the hottest shopping bargains through ‘Tam Fam Deals.’”
What They’re Saying:
- ABC News President Kim Godwin: “Tamron Hall is a trusted and accomplished journalist and an outstanding talk show host. She is a breath of fresh air in daytime, approaching every show and segment with her personal mix of curiosity and compassion. We are delighted to continue this collaboration with Tamron and her stellar team in presenting their distinctive brand of talk to our valued station partners, the Tam Fam and beyond.”
- Debra OConnell, president, Networks, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution: “Whether she is interviewing someone of cultural significance, shining a light on issues that impact her viewers and community or sharing a personal experience about being a busy working mom, Tamron approaches every topic on her show with heart and soul. We are excited to have Tamron Hall continue her insightful and inspiring daytime talk show.”
- Tamron Hall: “ABC’s decision to give our show a two-season renewal is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so lucky to have such great partners, from ABC to all of our stations across the country, and an amazing team who all support the spirit of the show. We wouldn’t have our success without our loyal audience. ‘TamFam,’ your dedication to the show has lifted us all up, so let’s keep talking, inspiring and dreaming big!”