New Comedy Based on Alanis Morissette’s Life in the Works at ABC

According to Variety, ABC is working on a new single-camera comedy called Relatable, inspired by the life of singer Alanis Morissette.

What’s Happening:

Relatable comes from co-creators Christopher Moynihan (who will serve as showrunner) and Elizabeth Beckwith (who wrote the pilot). Both will executive produce along with Willie Mercer and Ron West.

comes from co-creators Christopher Moynihan (who will serve as showrunner) and Elizabeth Beckwith (who wrote the pilot). Both will executive produce along with Willie Mercer and Ron West. Alanis Morissette herself is on board to write some original music for the show and as an executive producer.

Beckwith is currently a supervising producer on the hit ABC comedy The Goldbergs, while Moynihan previously penned the script for the NBC pilot adaptation of the Kevin Hart comedy feature Night School.

About Alanis Morissette:

Morissette is perhaps best known for her 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill,” which has sold over 30 million copies and inspired the Broadway musical of the same name. Since then, she has released nine more albums and contributed music to numerous productions while also appearing onscreen in several projects. In August 2021 she kicked off her world tour celebrating 25 years of “Jagged Little Pill.”

