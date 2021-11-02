Rapper Cardi B to Host “2021 American Music Awards” on ABC

ABC, in partnership with MRC Live & Alternative, announced today that global superstar Cardi B will host the “2021 American Music Awards” (AMAs) live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

For the first time ever, the rapper will take the stage in her hosting debut to usher in music’s hottest night of the year, which will feature show-stopping performances and moments representing music’s vibrant community.

A five-time AMA winner, Cardi B is no stranger to the American Music Awards having performed “I Like It” in 2018 with J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Forever the icon, the rapper also made history during her last AMAs appearance becoming the first female rapper to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice.

Cardi B will join a long lineage of global superstar AMA hosts – Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, LL Cool J, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lionel Richie, and last year’s host Taraji P. Henson, to name a few.

What They’re Saying:

Cardi B said: “When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

Executive producer Jesse Collins said: "We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host. She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!"

About the “2021 American Music Awards”: