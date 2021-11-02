Rapper Cardi B to Host “2021 American Music Awards” on ABC

by | Nov 2, 2021 1:13 PM Pacific Time

ABC, in partnership with MRC Live & Alternative, announced today that global superstar Cardi B will host the “2021 American Music Awards” (AMAs) live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

  • For the first time ever, the rapper will take the stage in her hosting debut to usher in music’s hottest night of the year, which will feature show-stopping performances and moments representing music’s vibrant community.
  • A five-time AMA winner, Cardi B is no stranger to the American Music Awards having performed “I Like It” in 2018 with J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Forever the icon, the rapper also made history during her last AMAs appearance becoming the first female rapper to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice.
  • Cardi B will join a long lineage of global superstar AMA hosts – Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, LL Cool J, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lionel Richie, and last year’s host Taraji P. Henson, to name a few.

What They’re Saying:

  • Cardi B said: “When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”
  • Executive producer Jesse Collins said: “We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host. She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

About the “2021 American Music Awards”:

  • As it approaches its semi-centennial anniversary next year, the AMAs represents the top achievements in music as determined by the fans. A vibrant night of nonstop music, the AMAs features a powerful lineup featuring first-time collaborations and exclusive world premiere performances from music’s biggest names – from Pop to Rap to R&B to Country to Latin to K-Pop – and more, as well as memorable moments that live on in pop culture.    
  • As the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, the AMAs will air globally across a footprint of linear and digital platforms in over 120 countries and territories.
  • Voting is now open and this year, for the first time ever, fans can vote for all AMA categories, once per category per day, globally on TikTok by searching for “AMAs” in-app. You can also access the voting hub by clicking here.
  • Nominees are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner MRC Data, and cover the time period Sept. 25, 2020, through Sept. 23, 2021. The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans.
  • The “2021 American Music Awards” is produced by MRC Live & Alternative and Jesse Collins Entertainment. For the latest American Music Awards news, exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the AMAs on social (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube), online at theamas.com and ABC.com, and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs.
  • The “2021 American Music Awards” is sponsored by Xfinity.
  • Tickets are now on sale now at www.axs.com
 
 
